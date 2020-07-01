You are the owner of this article.
15-year-old boy beaten and robbed in Lincoln East parking lot, police say
A 15-year-old boy was robbed and beaten Tuesday afternoon at the Lincoln East High School parking lot at 74th and A streets, police say.

The teen told police he was walking there shortly before 4:30 p.m. to meet a girl when a vehicle pulled up and called out to him by name. When he went over, the group of men demanded his phone, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The victim refused and tried to run away, but the others caught him and began punching and kicking him.

Spilker said the thieves stole the 15-year-old's water bottle and headphones and left him with a concussion and several broken bones in his face.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

