15-year-old beaten, robbed at Antelope Park

A 15-year-old boy was robbed Friday night at Antelope Park around 9 p.m. by an unknown number of men in a blue SUV, according to Lincoln police.

Officers were dispatched to the park at 9:03 p.m. The teen told police he was waved over to the SUV, initially thinking he recognized the car before realizing he didn't. Then, he said, the suspects punched and kicked him and stole his fanny pack, earphones and some cash.

The total loss amounted to about $60. He suffered minor injuries.

The Lincoln Police Department has no description of the suspects, except that they were wearing dark hoodies.

