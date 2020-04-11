You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Antelope Park
View Comments
editor's pick

15-year-old beaten, robbed at Antelope Park

{{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old boy was robbed Friday night at Antelope Park around 9 p.m. by an unknown number of men in a blue SUV, according to Lincoln police. 

Officers were dispatched to the park at 9:03 p.m. The teen told police he was waved over to the SUV, initially thinking he recognized the car before realizing he didn't. Then, he said, the suspects punched and kicked him and stole his fanny pack, earphones and some cash.

The total loss amounted to about $60. He suffered minor injuries.

The Lincoln Police Department has no description of the suspects, except that they were wearing dark hoodies. 

52-year-old man who died in crash at 27th and Vine was employee at East Campus dining hall
Judge says eviction docket in Lancaster County starting to drop off
Lincoln area law enforcement seeing continued jump in mental health calls
Police logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News