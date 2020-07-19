15-year-old among at least eight people injured in South Omaha shooting

Two people were injured when shots were fired near 58th and Maple streets about 1:15 a.m., police said. Felipe De Jesus Perez, 33, and Dante Vassar, 21, went to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police said that three vehicles were damaged by gunfire and were also involved in separate collisions. In was not clear if the two men's injuries were caused by gunfire or the result of the collisions.

In an incident near 62nd and Fort streets shortly after 3 a.m., Oliver Jones, 31, said he was shot while walking. Jones, who went to Immanuel Medical Center by private vehicle, said he heard what he thought were fireworks and then realized that he had been shot.

In an incident near 22nd and P streets just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Efron Deleon, 23, was shot after getting into a disturbance with someone driving a Ford pickup. Deleon was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury that was not life threatening.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2