$15,000 worth of power tools stolen from Midwest Unlimited, Lincoln Police say
Lincoln Police are investigating after burglars cut through the exterior wall of a local equipment supplier and stole around $15,000 worth of power tools over the weekend, according to authorities. 

Officer Erin Spilker said LPD responded to an alarm call at Midwest Unlimited shortly after midnight on Sunday. 

When officers responded to the business near Northwest 18th and West O streets, they found items scattered throughout the warehouse, Spilker said. 

Chain saws, concrete saws, trimmers and pruners were among items missing from Midwest Unlimited, Spilker said. The burglars caused around $1,000 in damage when they cut through the building's wall. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

