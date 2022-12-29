$15,000 worth of equipment stolen from Lincoln business vehicle

A total of $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a work truck in east Lincoln on Wednesday, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At about 3 p.m., police responded to a call of stolen items from an Olsson vehicle near 70th and X streets.

An Olsson employee reported that sometime between Dec. 22 and Dec. 27, someone had entered his work vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, and removed some surveying equipment.

The missing equipment is an Olympus 38DL steel measuring device valued at $5,000 and a GSSI handheld ground penetrating radar device valued at $10,000.

Police Capt. Todd Kocian said it appeared that one of the pickup's doors may have been pried open.

Police encourage anyone with any information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

