$15,000 worth of equipment stolen from Lincoln business vehicle

A total of $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a work truck in east Lincoln on Wednesday, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At about 3 p.m., police responded to a call of stolen items from an Olsson vehicle near 70th and X streets.

An Olsson employee reported that sometime between Dec. 22 and Dec. 27, someone had entered his work vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, and removed some surveying equipment.

Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device

Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device.

The missing equipment is an Olympus 38DL steel measuring device valued at $5,000 and a GSSI handheld ground penetrating radar device valued at $10,000.

Police Capt. Todd Kocian said it appeared that one of the pickup's doors may have been pried open.

Police encourage anyone with any information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

