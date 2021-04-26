14-year-olds accused in purse-snatching robbery in Lincoln

Two 14-year-old boys have been referred to juvenile court for prosecution following a purse snatching just before 2 p.m. Sunday in a store's parking lot, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 48-year-old woman walking into Schaefer's near 48th and R streets said she saw a group of teen boys before one ran up to her and grabbed her purse and pulled on it until one of the handles broke.

They ran away with her purse, and she called police.

Police found two 14-year-old boys walking along North 48th Street nearby that matched the description provided by the victim, as well as seen in store security video.

They detained the boys -- one on suspicion of robbery and the other for aiding and abetting the crime -- and turned them over to their parents. The purse was recovered in the area of the robbery.

