 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14-year-olds accused in purse-snatching robbery in Lincoln
0 comments
editor's pick alert

14-year-olds accused in purse-snatching robbery in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to your daily dose of self defense. Your life could depend on it. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Two 14-year-old boys have been referred to juvenile court for prosecution following a purse snatching just before 2 p.m. Sunday in a store's parking lot, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 48-year-old woman walking into Schaefer's near 48th and R streets said she saw a group of teen boys before one ran up to her and grabbed her purse and pulled on it until one of the handles broke.

They ran away with her purse, and she called police.

Police found two 14-year-old boys walking along North 48th Street nearby that matched the description provided by the victim, as well as seen in store security video.

They detained the boys -- one on suspicion of robbery and the other for aiding and abetting the crime -- and turned them over to their parents. The purse was recovered in the area of the robbery. 

Norovirus cases spike in Nebraska this month
Police ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash as Lincoln man
Police logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars helicopter makes another successful flight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News