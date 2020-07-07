You are the owner of this article.
14-year-old Lincoln boy involved in 2 break-ins, use of stolen credit card, police say
Lincoln police say they have connected a 14-year-old boy to two June break-ins and the use of a stolen credit card taken from a parked car.

Police found him Saturday at about 3 p.m., hiding in a vehicle behind his mother's house on Folsom Street, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. He said they took the teen into custody after an officer recognized him and saw him go into his mother’s home.

Bonkiewicz said the teenager had been wanted on suspicion of two burglaries and a warrant for a juvenile court probation violation.

He said the teen was involved in a burglary early June 3 at the Zeppelin Bar and Grill, which is attached to the Travelodge near the airport, and another about 20 minutes later at the Super C near 27th and Superior streets, where the front door was shattered and five bottles of alcohol taken.

Bonkiewicz said officers identified him in the store's security video. The teen had been reported missing June 1, but had a GPS monitor on him as part of his probation. 

He said the same boy was in security video at Walmart using a credit card stolen from a Lincoln woman's car June 16. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

