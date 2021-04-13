 Skip to main content
13-year-old girl robbed at gunpoint of Air Jordan shoes at Waverly Park, sheriff says
13-year-old girl robbed at gunpoint of Air Jordan shoes at Waverly Park, sheriff says

A 13-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint of Air Jordan shoes Monday afternoon after meeting an 18-year-old Lincoln man at a park in Waverly to sell them, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. 

Elijah Hergott

He said they were called to Jaycee Park at 5:15 p.m.

The girl told deputies Elijah Hergott pulled up with another man. During the sale, the other person pulled out a handgun and ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

She got out and ran off, without getting money for the shoes. 

Wagner said deputies contacted Hergott early Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, terroristic threats and use a weapon to commit a felony. They are continuing to look for the second man, he said. 

Deputies recovered the stolen shoes. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

