Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old Lincoln boy who was last seen in west Lincoln at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The boy, Daydrien Long, was last seen near South Folsom and West Garfield streets on Monday evening, the department said in a social media post.

At that time, Long was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red and black pajama pants and a white backpack, according to the post.

The Police Department asked anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts to call 402-441-6000.

