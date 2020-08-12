You are the owner of this article.
13-year-old boy accused in court of threatening grandmother with a knife
13-year-old boy accused in court of threatening grandmother with a knife

A 13-year-old Lincoln boy is accused of terroristic threats in Lancaster County Juvenile Court for allegedly pulling a knife on his grandmother and threatening to kill her. 

In a motion for the boy's secured detention, police describe an incident at about 10 p.m. Aug. 6 at a home near Fourth and A streets.

A 57-year-old Lincoln woman said during a verbal argument with her grandson, the boy went to his room, got a knife and threatened her with it. She told police she feared for her safety and the safety of a second child in the home.

When two officers arrived, the boy still was holding the knife, with a 3-inch blade, and a wooden dowel sharpened to a point. He took a fighting stance and refused to put them down and come out of his room, police said.

The boy eventually dropped the weapons after one of the officers drew a Taser on him, but then picked the knife back up. Police said they redrew their weapons, a Taser and a gun, for officer safety, talked him into dropping the knife again and took him into custody. 

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News