13 trucks, three drivers pulled off road in surprise vehicle inspections in Lincoln
13 trucks, three drivers pulled off road in surprise vehicle inspections in Lincoln

  • Updated
A special enforcement to inspect commercial vehicles in Lincoln led to 13 trucks and three drivers being placed out of service.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division inspected 26 vehicles in south Lincoln on Wednesday, the Patrol said in a news release. The inspections targeted vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

Troopers found 142 total violations of state and federal regulations, including 29 relating to bad brakes, worn tires or other safety risks, that required vehicles to be placed out of service.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance stickers were awarded to 10 vehicles or trailers indicating the vehicle had no critical safety issues.

