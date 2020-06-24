You are the owner of this article.
12-year-old boy hit cruiser, tree while fleeing police in west Lincoln, officials say
A 12-year-old boy who crashed into a police cruiser and a tree early Wednesday while fleeing police has been referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, police say.

At about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Folsom Ridge Apartments, near South Street and Folsom Lane, about a group of kids kicking garage doors and vandalizing a sign in the parking lot, Officer Erin Spilker said.

They also have taken nine reports of things being stolen from parked cars in the area around the same time, she said.

When police arrived, the juveniles ran, and a black Toyota Tundra sped through the lot, hitting a police cruiser and causing front-end damage, Spilker said.

Twenty minutes later, they found the pickup, which had struck a tree at Southwest Eighth Street and Darren Avenue. They found the 12-year-old boy hiding nearby. He ran, but police caught him, Spilker said.

When contacted, the owner told police his pickup had been stolen from the 1500 block of Southwest 11th Street.

Spilker said the boy was taken to Cedars Youth Services and referred on theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, minor in possession for open bottles in the pickup, obstructing police and willful reckless driving.

She said police also found a second boy, 14, in the area and turned him over to his parents. He is accused of vandalism.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

