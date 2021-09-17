 Skip to main content
12 Lancaster County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
12 Lancaster County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
A dozen inmates living in general population housing at the Lancaster County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, the jail announced Friday afternoon. 

Inmates from six different housing units are involved in the outbreak, according to a news release from the county, and administrators believe the virus is contained within those units. 

It's unclear how many, if any, of the 12 positive COVID-19 patients were vaccinated against the virus. In the release, administrators said they aren't sure how the virus got into the general population at the jail, but vaccinations aren't required among employees.

All inmates and staff are required to wear masks inside the facility.

Lancaster County Corrections Director Brad Johnson said last month that an increasing number of jail inmates and spiking COVID-19 cases make it hard to effectively quarantine, one of the ways up to this point that jail officials have avoided major outbreaks.

The jail plans to conduct further testing to ensure the outbreak is contained to the affected housing units, per the release. The 12 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating in the jail’s infirmary and have not required hospitalization.

Inmates are screened and held in quarantine for 10 days and only allowed into the general population if they are symptom-free, the news release said. 

The facility entered a modified state of lockdown in the wake of the outbreak in an effort to minimize potential exposure to the virus, the county announced. Inmates in the impacted housing areas are let out in small groups to use the phone and shower.

Contact visitation and volunteer services have been suspended until further notice, according to the news release, though limited video visitation will be permitted. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

