You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
11-year-old boy, his caretaker killed in crash in Friend, State Patrol says
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

11-year-old boy, his caretaker killed in crash in Friend, State Patrol says

{{featured_button_text}}

A crash in Friend Thursday claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and his 53-year-old caretaker, the Nebraska State Patrol says.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the Friend Police Department responded to a pickup-pedestrian crash at 416 Page St. at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

A pickup heading north had crossed into the southbound lane and struck Isaac Speece of Friend and Crystal Gerdes of Milford, who were walking southbound on Page Street.

The boy was in a wheelchair, Thomas said.

He said Isaac was taken to Friend Hospital, where he died. Gerdes died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 76-year-old Thomas Schiffern, of Friend, was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

19 tanks of welding gas stolen from Lincoln business, police say
Lincoln police get another report of swastika vandalism, this time on trail east of UNL
Second Lincoln man arrested in shooting in GI
Lincoln man arrested after woman struck in accidental shooting
Crash web logo
View Comments
0
0
0
4
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News