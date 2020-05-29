11-year-old boy, his caretaker killed in crash in Friend, State Patrol says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A crash in Friend Thursday claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and his 53-year-old caretaker, the Nebraska State Patrol says.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the Friend Police Department responded to a pickup-pedestrian crash at 416 Page St. at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

A pickup heading north had crossed into the southbound lane and struck Isaac Speece of Friend and Crystal Gerdes of Milford, who were walking southbound on Page Street.

The boy was in a wheelchair, Thomas said.

He said Isaac was taken to Friend Hospital, where he died. Gerdes died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 76-year-old Thomas Schiffern, of Friend, was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

