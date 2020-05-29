11-year-old boy, caretaker killed in crash remembered as inspiring tandem in Friend

Speece was normally in his wheelchair, Stutzman said, but began walking more with the help of a walker his third-grade year. Watching him walk around the school and seeing his joy as he moved through the halls was remarkable, she added.

The loss is particularly hard, Stutzman said, because the school and community is so tightly knit.

Amy Hottovy, the school's counselor, said she will always remember seeing Speece and Gerdes "cruising" the halls together. Recently, she said, Speece became more vocal, always wanting to interact with teachers and students around the school. Hottovy said those interactions made Gerdes happy, too.

"Crystal was always so proud of him and what he could do," she said.

Hottovy said Gerdes went above and beyond as a caretaker, not only helping Speece with his basic needs, but also pushing him as a student. When remote learning began in Friend, she said, Gerdes continued to go the extra mile, helping him connect with teachers and classmates.

Now, in the place of the joy that the pair brought, there will be a hole in the community, Hottovy said. The loss will be particularly tough to navigate during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's so hard," she said, "because you just want to see the kids and hug them."