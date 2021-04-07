 Skip to main content
11-year-old boy accused of assault after cutting that led to stitches, Lincoln police say
A fight that started on a basketball court Tuesday afternoon near First Street and Belmont Avenue sent a 14-year-old to the hospital in need of stitches, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called to a park there just after 5 p.m. about an argument that turned physical between the boy and an 11-year-old, who allegedly cut the older boy in the arm with a pocketknife, believing he was going to assault another kid.

She said the 14-year-old then chased him down, tackled him off his bike and assaulted him. The older boy was treated at a local hospital, and the younger boy had facial injuries.

Police referred both of the boys to juvenile court for assault. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

