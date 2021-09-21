 Skip to main content
10-year-old Lincoln girl hospitalized after being struck in crosswalk outside Saratoga Elementary
10-year-old Lincoln girl hospitalized after being struck in crosswalk outside Saratoga Elementary

  • Updated
A 10-year-old student at Saratoga Elementary School was hospitalized with bruises, abrasions and a possible broken arm Monday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk, according to police. 

The girl was crossing 13th Street just south of Hudson Street at around 7:50 a.m. on Monday when she was struck by a 2007 Hyundai Elantra, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. 

The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was cited for violating a traffic signal, Spilker said. 

The 10-year-old was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what police described as a possible serious injury, though Spilker said the injuries weren't life-threatening. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Husker News