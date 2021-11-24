 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person taken to hospital after Wednesday afternoon shooting in Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

1 person taken to hospital after Wednesday afternoon shooting in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A person was shot in central Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near 19th and G streets around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for more updates.

Prosecutors drop 33 more cases over evidence stolen from State Patrol
Panhandle physician, his son and family friend identified as those killed in Chadron plane crash
Lincoln man sentenced for fatal shooting in alley last year

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Sharpton on guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News