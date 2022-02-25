1 person left with minor injuries in house fire Friday south of downtown Lincoln

One person sustained minor injuries in a house fire south of downtown Lincoln on Friday morning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
Capt. Nancy Crist said at 8:45 a.m. firefighters were called to 1723 S. 20th St., with heavy smoke visible from blocks away.
Firefighters went into the single-story home to put out the fire, but excessive debris made it difficult to move through the home and dangerous for crews, she said.
The incident commander ordered firefighters out of the home to ensure firefighter safety, and they attacked the fire from the outside.
Crist said one person sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.