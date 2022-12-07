1 person hospitalized in Near South apartment fire, Lincoln officials say

One person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a fire broke out Tuesday night at an apartment building in the Near South neighborhood, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the building, near 21st and Washington streets, at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday after the fire broke out in a second-floor apartment unit, Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release.

First responders found the front side of the building engulfed in flames but quickly extinguished the blaze, which caused $300,000 in damage, Crist said.

One resident was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. All four of the building's occupants had to be relocated, Crist said.

Building and Safety Inspector Tom Schmidt determined the fire was caused by food left unattended, according to the news release.