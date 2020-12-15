 Skip to main content
1 of 3 guns stolen from Game and Parks vehicle is recovered
1 of 3 guns stolen from Game and Parks vehicle is recovered

Police say they have recovered a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, one of three firearms stolen from a locked rack in a Nebraska Game and Parks vehicle late last month.

Officer Erin Spilker said on Friday night police contacted a 16-year-old boy who lives in the 5100 block of Emerald Drive, near Tierra Park, after getting information that he was the last person believed to have had the firearms.

They served a search warrant there and recovered the Bushmaster rifle that had its serial number defaced. Spilker said it was determined to be the rifle stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the Highlands on Nov. 25, along with a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and Remington .22 rifle. 

A Game and Parks employee said he had left his work vehicle locked and parked in the driveway and discovered the next morning someone had gotten in and stolen the firearms from a locked rack mounted in his vehicle.

The shotgun and second rifle haven't yet been found.

Spilker said the 16-year-old was taken to the Youth Assessment Center and referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, a defaced firearm and burglary. 

He is the seventh person to face charges in connection to the stolen guns.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

