1 dead, 1 injured in construction accident at Lincoln emergency youth shelter

One worker died and another was injured after a piece of concrete fell on them in a construction accident at Cedars in south Lincoln, the Lincoln Police Department said Friday.

The men were in a crew disassembling a concrete balcony that was about 10 to 12 feet off the ground just before 11:30 a.m. when a chunk of the balcony broke off, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Emergency medical crews took one man to the hospital with a leg injury that wasn't considered life-threatening leg injury. The other worker, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.

Police have not released his name as they work to notify family members, the captain said.

Cedars is undergoing a $3.5 million expansion to its emergency youth shelter at 6601 Pioneers Blvd.

