$1.9 million discovered in I-80 traffic stop in Seward County

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln on Wednesday morning turned up $1.9 million stashed in duffel bags in the bed of a pickup truck, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Michael T. Gaytan, 42, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of felony transportation and possession of currency used to facilitate the purchase of illegal narcotics and money laundering, Sheriff Mike Vance said.

Vance stopped Gaytan's Chevy Silverado at 9:35 a.m. for failing to signal a lane change, according to the release.

Vance requested consent to search the truck, and a police dog working with deputies from Seward and Lancaster counties discovered the cash in duffel bags in the rear of the truck.

Federal drug charges are pending, according to the release.

