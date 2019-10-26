{{featured_button_text}}
Crews respond to fire in north Lincoln strip mall

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a strip mall on North 66th Street on Saturday.

 MIA AZIZAH Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a northeast Lincoln strip mall just before noon Saturday.

The fire started in at the Silver Attic antique store near North 66th and Hodrege streets and smoke spread to the rest of the businesses and stores in the strip mall, according to Batallion Chief Dave Engler. 

There was smoke damage to the rest of the strip mall, but there was no fire damage. Everybody was evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and amount of damages are still under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments