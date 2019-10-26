Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a northeast Lincoln strip mall just before noon Saturday.
The fire started in at the Silver Attic antique store near North 66th and Hodrege streets and smoke spread to the rest of the businesses and stores in the strip mall, according to Batallion Chief Dave Engler.
There was smoke damage to the rest of the strip mall, but there was no fire damage. Everybody was evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and amount of damages are still under investigation.