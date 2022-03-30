Crews plan overnight repairs on I-80 beginning in April

For several weeks, crews will shut down lanes of Interstate 80 between the U.S. 77 North and Greenwood interchanges for overnight road work.
Traffic lanes will close between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., allowing crews to focus on pavement repairs, crack and joint sealing and pavement markings. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the project is to begin Sunday and continue through the summer.
Just over a year after Simon Blair's death, his family is still grappling with the events of that day. Their grief turned to rage when the woman who pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide was sentenced to probation.
Trey Gowdy testified Wednesday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, the lead prosecutor in the case, told him that Fortenberry shouldn’t return it to the donors, in part because it could tip off the donors that they were under federal investigation.