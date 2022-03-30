 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews plan overnight repairs on I-80 beginning in April

For several weeks, crews will shut down lanes of Interstate 80 between the U.S. 77 North and Greenwood interchanges for overnight road work.

Traffic lanes will close between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., allowing crews to focus on pavement repairs, crack and joint sealing and pavement markings. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the project is to begin Sunday and continue through the summer.

