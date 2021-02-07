 Skip to main content
Crews continue working to clear Lincoln roads after another round of snow
Crews continue working to clear Lincoln roads after another round of snow

A snow covered landscape sits quiet on Sunday at the Pioneers Park Nature Center. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A snow emergency remains in effect for Lincoln until 8 p.m. Sunday after another round of snow moved through the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday night. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches are expected, and wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The Lincoln Airport had reported 1 inch of snow associated with the latest storm as of Sunday morning. This comes in addition to the 5.5 inches that fell at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday.

The city has issued a parking ban on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets. A map of those routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Parking also is banned on the odd side of residential streets. Those bans are in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The city said 80 crews continue to plow and treat major streets, but the extreme cold temperatures reduce the effectiveness of de-icing material, so more time is spent plowing to remove as much snow as possible off of priority streets. Residential plowing is scheduled to end Sunday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol urged anyone traveling on area highways or Interstate 80 to use caution and allow for extra travel time.

Westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for several hours in western Nebraska between Brady and North Platte due to several crashes that occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday, the State Patrol said. There also were several accidents on the interstate between Lincoln and Omaha.

Temps will struggle to reach 15 for a week after more snow on Saturday morning

PHOTOS: BIKERS, SLEDDERS BRAVE BITTER COLD SATURDAY

