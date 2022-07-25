 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Crews assist occupants of SUV that flipped into ravine in south Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people escaped with largely minor injuries when the SUV they were in ended up on its top in a ravine in south Lincoln.

Paramedics were called to the scene near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Monday and worked to assist the occupants from the flipped-over vehicle.

Car in ditch

Fire officials said three occupants escaped with largely minor injuries after the SUV they were in flipped into a drainage ravine.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton said the occupants were going to be taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

It wasn't immediately clear how the SUV ended up in the ravine, which runs between an office building and an apartment complex to the southwest of the intersection.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Kansas man found dead in Branched Oak Lake, Lancaster County sheriff says
Mother of suspected gunman in Iowa state park shooting says family is 'deeply saddened'

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News