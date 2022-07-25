Crews assist occupants of SUV that flipped into ravine in south Lincoln

Three people escaped with largely minor injuries when the SUV they were in ended up on its top in a ravine in south Lincoln.

Paramedics were called to the scene near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Monday and worked to assist the occupants from the flipped-over vehicle.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton said the occupants were going to be taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

It wasn't immediately clear how the SUV ended up in the ravine, which runs between an office building and an apartment complex to the southwest of the intersection.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.