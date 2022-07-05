Crash closes O street for more than 3 hours

A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle closed O Street in both directions for 3½ hours Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the collision near 84th and O streets early Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old Lincoln man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition Tuesday evening, according to LPD Capt. Ryan Dale.

The motorcycle was hit while headed west on O street when an SUV traveling east tried to turn onto Russwood Parkway. The 58-year old Lincoln woman driving the SUV was not injured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.