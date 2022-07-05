 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes O street for more than 3 hours

A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle closed O Street in both directions for 3½ hours Tuesday afternoon.

O and 84th crash

The motorcycle involved in a collision with a car near 84th and O streets lies in the grass Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the collision near 84th and O streets early Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old Lincoln man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition Tuesday evening, according to LPD Capt. Ryan Dale. 

The motorcycle was hit while headed west on O street when an SUV traveling east tried to turn onto Russwood Parkway. The 58-year old Lincoln woman driving the SUV was not injured.

