Crash closes O street for more than 3 hours

A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle closed O Street in both directions for 3½ hours Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the collision near 84th and O streets early Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old Lincoln man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition Tuesday evening, according to LPD Capt. Ryan Dale.
The motorcycle was hit while headed west on O street when an SUV traveling east tried to turn onto Russwood Parkway. The 58-year old Lincoln woman driving the SUV was not injured.