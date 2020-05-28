CPR app helps Lincoln man save life

In recent years, there have been other instances of Lincoln residents successfully performing CPR, including at Union College, Crete Carrier and Pinnacle Bank Arena. Crist said it's incredibly rewarding for everyone involved when patients recover.

"That is what we strive to do," she said, "That is why we do our jobs."

911 dispatcher Larry Huisman took the May 15 call from the hotel's front desk and was communicating with another person when Miller entered the room and began CPR.

Dispatchers often try to direct callers on how to perform CPR, Huisman said, but that can be difficult when callers are untrained or reluctant to try.

Huisman said CPR isn't difficult to understand or execute, and it can make a massive difference in saving lives. He said callers are often afraid to hurt patients, but any attempt at CPR is better than none.

He urged everyone to learn CPR and download PulsePoint. Having a calm, collected person trained in CPR at the scene is a great help to dispatchers, he said.

Miller, 74, said several people were involved in the 911 call response, and he was just a small part.

"I'm not going to take all that credit," he said.