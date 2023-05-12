A coyote grabbed a small dog from the backyard of an east Lincoln home when the dog’s owner was bringing her two dogs in the from the backyard Wednesday night, according to Lincoln Animal Control.

The woman, who lives near 68th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, had the dogs on a tether and leash but had apparently unhooked one of the dogs as she was taking them inside, Animal Control Manager Steve Beal said.

The dog heard something in the bushes, ran to investigate and the coyote grabbed the 7-pound Corgie mix. The next morning, they found the dog, dead, he said.

The incident is a good reminder that coyote activity increases in the spring because they’re hunting for food for their young pups.

“Coyotes are opportunists and can approach small domestic animals out of curiosity or as a potential meal,” Beal said. “We recommend that pet owners watch their pets closely, don’t leave them unattended and keep dogs on a leash if they’re out for a walk.”

So far this year, Lincoln Animal Control has received 15 coyote-related calls, which is lower than last year during the same time period. Beal thinks the fewer calls has more to do with people becoming used to seeing coyotes in town, and less with the number of coyotes in the city.

As with previous years, many of the coyotes have been spotted in the Holmes Lake area.

Animal control patrols the areas where coyotes have been spotted, analyzes the calls for location and movement, and talks with neighboring residents about how to minimize problems.

Those tips include:

Never feed a coyote. Feeding coyotes invites them into your space. The majority of cases where coyotes come within close proximity is because people have fed them.

Obey leash laws. An uncontrolled dog can lead to a coyote confrontation.

Keep sources of food away from wildlife. That includes garbage, pet food, bird feeders, squirrel feeders (corn), brush piles, compost piles, and easy access to water. Brush piles harbor rodents and rabbits while bird feeders attract squirrels and rodents, all of which are food sources for coyotes. Keep all pets indoors at night, especially smaller dogs and cats.

If you encounter a coyote, stay calm. Try raising your hands, or making loud noises by blowing a whistle or air horn, or clapping.

