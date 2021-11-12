COVID claims Lincoln zoo's snow leopards

The three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from COVID-19, the zoo reported on its Facebook page Friday — a month after announcing five of its big cats had tested positive for the virus.

It’s not clear from the post when the snow leopards — Ranney, Everest and Makalu — died, and zoo president and CEO John Chapo declined to release additional details Friday.

The zoo did report its Sumatran tigers — Axl and Kumar — seem to have fully recovered.

The zoo announced Oct. 13 the tigers and snow leopards had exhibited COVID-related symptoms the weekend before. Its staff collected fecal samples and nasal swabs and confirmed the infections.

At the time, the zoo said it was treating the animals with steroids and antibiotics to prevent secondary infection and also following treatment plans that were successful at other zoos.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open and committed to preventing the spread of COVID in humans and animals, it said on Facebook.

“This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together,” it said.