COVID claims Lincoln zoo's snow leopards
COVID claims Lincoln zoo's snow leopards

The Lincoln Children's Zoo's three snow leopards — including Everest and Ranney — have died due to complications from COVID-19, the zoo reported Friday.

 ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo

The three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from COVID-19, the zoo reported on its Facebook page Friday — a month after announcing five of its big cats had tested positive for the virus.

It’s not clear from the post when the snow leopards — Ranney, Everest and Makalu — died, and zoo president and CEO John Chapo declined to release additional details Friday.

The zoo did report its Sumatran tigers — Axl and Kumar — seem to have fully recovered.

Big cats test positive for COVID at Lincoln Children's Zoo

The zoo announced Oct. 13 the tigers and snow leopards had exhibited COVID-related symptoms the weekend before. Its staff collected fecal samples and nasal swabs and confirmed the infections.

At the time, the zoo said it was treating the animals with steroids and antibiotics to prevent secondary infection and also following treatment plans that were successful at other zoos.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open and committed to preventing the spread of COVID in humans and animals, it said on Facebook.

“This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together,” it said.

The Lincoln zoo’s announcement came 30 minutes after the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha posted that two of its Amur tigers had tested positive for COVID. The 8-year-old male and 16-year-old male were showing minor symptoms, including coughing, sneezing, mild lethargy and a decrease in appetite.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

