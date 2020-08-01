Court will decide fate of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards after it defied health department order to shut down

While the mandate allows the department to pursue civil charges, criminal charges or both, Lopez said the department chose to pursue only civil charges in this instance. The police who arrived were only on the premises to provide the health department official with support, and any punishment Madsen's would receive — which under the mandate could be a $500 fine or six months in county jail for each instance of noncompliance — must be decided in civil court.

"Arresting someone isn't the only way to take legal action," she said.

Lopez said the showdown Saturday was a first for the department.

"We've never had somebody not comply with a health order," she said.

Most interactions between the department and business owners about the new measures have been positive, she said, as most business owners want the ability to remain open. The department doesn't anticipate further noncompliance from other bars in the city, but will continue to enforce the mandate and directed health measure.

"We expect people to do the right thing," she said.