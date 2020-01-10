You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Couple whose child conceived during rape will speak at Nebraska Walk for Life
View Comments
editor's pick

Couple whose child conceived during rape will speak at Nebraska Walk for Life

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Walk for Life 1.26

Alvin Raef cuts balloons to represent unborn babies that have been aborted since 1973 during the Nebraska Walk for Life event in 2018 near the state Capitol.

 Journal Star file photo

Jennifer and Jeff Christie, a couple from Virginia whose child was conceived when Jennifer was raped on a business trip, will speak to participants in the annual Nebraska Walk for Life on Jan. 18.

What if Roe v. Wade fell? Report puts abortion rights in Nebraska on 'hostile' list

Thousands of people typically take part in the walk, which begins at 10 a.m. on the north side of the Capitol.

Ricketts' proclamation on statewide prayer to end abortion draws fire

After a brief program, participants will march seven blocks north to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Union, 14th and R streets.

The Christies' speech is at noon.

Lincoln senator wants ban on fetal dismemberment

The Nebraska Walk for Life is sponsored by Nebraska Right to Life and was started in January 1974 in response to the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. 

View Comments
1
0
1
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News