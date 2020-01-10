Couple whose child conceived during rape will speak at Nebraska Walk for Life

Jennifer and Jeff Christie, a couple from Virginia whose child was conceived when Jennifer was raped on a business trip, will speak to participants in the annual Nebraska Walk for Life on Jan. 18.
Thousands of people typically take part in the walk, which begins at 10 a.m. on the north side of the Capitol.
After a brief program, participants will march seven blocks north to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Union, 14th and R streets.
The Christies' speech is at noon.
The Nebraska Walk for Life is sponsored by Nebraska Right to Life and was started in January 1974 in response to the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.