County road damaged by 2019 floods reopens
County road damaged by 2019 floods reopens

County road repair

The county has repaired a bridge on 148th Street between Pella and Firth roads that was damaged in the 2019 floods.

Lancaster County engineers reopened 148th Street between Firth and Pella roads this week after damage caused by the spring floods of 2019 forced its closure.

Heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt caused catastrophic flooding in Nebraska in 2019, causing more than $1 billion in damage to the state.

In Lancaster County, the damage included the collapse of the southwest corner of the road because a hole in the back wall of a county bridge allowed material from the road to fall through to the bridge's back wall, causing a void against the abutment.

The $81,176 repair involved driving a steel sheet pile between the bridge abutment, replacing the wood timber wing walls with steel sheet piling and attaching new back wall sheet piling to form a barrier between the road and bridge, according to a Lancaster County Engineering news release.

County Engineer Pam Dingman said the county still has 11 closed bridges and 23 that need to be replaced, not all because of flooding. The current budget will fund two of them.

