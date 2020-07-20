Council delays vote on halfway house expansion after neighbors' testimony

Homeowners called on Lincoln City Council members to hold off in allowing a halfway house in the Woods Park neighborhood to expand and instead take the time to enact regulations for such facilities.
The City Council on Monday heard the appeal of an earlier approval for Tina Arsiaga to expand a halfway house during a hearing that lasted several hours.
The council eventually voted 6-1 to delay its vote after Councilwoman Tammy Ward asked to delay the decision until after an Aug. 10 public hearing.
Arsiaga, a drug and alcohol counselor, allows women transitioning to life outside prison to live at the home 28th and L streets. But the house can't have more than three at any one time without a special permit. She wants to allow six women to live there, with on-site staff to counsel and supervise them, while providing a sober environment.
Even though the designation has been in the city's zoning code since 2005, planner George Wesselhoft said Arsiaga's was the first-ever application of its kind in Lincoln.
Last month, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioners narrowly approved a special permit for Arsiaga despite the concerns of a divided neighborhood, which support the mission but worry about the proposed expansion.
Many said they are concerned that the facility would drive down their property values because they would have to disclose its presence to potential buyers if they intended to sell their homes.
But they also questioned why the city didn't regulate so-called alternatives to imprisonment facilities when it had regulations for group homes.
Supporters applauded Arsiaga's work and the ways halfway homes help people who have served their time better integrate into society.
"This is something we should celebrate," Arsiaga's attorney, Bob Creager, told council members.
Assistant City Attorney Tim Sieh cautioned the council against delaying a decision and writing regulations to address the issue because retroactive rule-making violates due process and wouldn't withstand legal challenges.
"We're entitled to this permit, and we hope you grant it," Creager told the council.
