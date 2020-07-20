Council delays vote on halfway house expansion after neighbors' testimony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Homeowners called on Lincoln City Council members to hold off in allowing a halfway house in the Woods Park neighborhood to expand and instead take the time to enact regulations for such facilities.

The City Council on Monday heard the appeal of an earlier approval for Tina Arsiaga to expand a halfway house during a hearing that lasted several hours.

The council eventually voted 6-1 to delay its vote after Councilwoman Tammy Ward asked to delay the decision until after an Aug. 10 public hearing.

Arsiaga, a drug and alcohol counselor, allows women transitioning to life outside prison to live at the home 28th and L streets. But the house can't have more than three at any one time without a special permit. She wants to allow six women to live there, with on-site staff to counsel and supervise them, while providing a sober environment.

Even though the designation has been in the city's zoning code since 2005, planner George Wesselhoft said Arsiaga's was the first-ever application of its kind in Lincoln.

Last month, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioners narrowly approved a special permit for Arsiaga despite the concerns of a divided neighborhood, which support the mission but worry about the proposed expansion.