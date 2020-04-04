Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19; two more deaths reported in Douglas County

All employees in the Department of Correctional Services' 10 prisons, Cornhusker State Industries, offices and warehouses started wearing masks Friday. Anyone doing business in one of the prison buildings also will be asked to wear a mask.

The orange, polyester/cotton-blend masks are being made by Cornhusker State Industries, a self-supporting correctional industries program. They can be hand-washed and reused each day. Distribution will continue through the weekend.

Staff members have also been undergoing an entry screening process, a series of questions to assess their potential exposure, and the department is awaiting a shipment of thermometers that will be used to detect fever in staff members as they arrive for work.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said agency officials placed the initial thermometer order several weeks ago but it was stolen during delivery. The second shipment is expected to arrive soon, he said.

“Based on community spread and the increased availability of testing, we’ve been preparing for the scenario in which staff members or inmates tested positive for COVID-19,” Frakes said. “Having staff members in protective masks will help reduce the transmission of the illness through airborne droplets.”