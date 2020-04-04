You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19; two more deaths reported in Douglas County
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19; two more deaths reported in Douglas County

Photo3

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION VIA AP

A staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case among Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff and inmates, prison officials said Saturday.

The staff member has been isolated at home for the past 10 days and the case was reported to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, according to a news release.

No other individuals who have been in contact with the staff member have displayed symptoms.

The corrections department employee appears to be among four new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County on Saturday.

The Douglas County Health Department on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID- 19, a man and a woman, both over 70 with multiple health problems.

In addition, the Douglas County Health Department announced 12 new positive cases.

The federal government also approved Nebraska’s request for federal disaster assistance Saturday. Gov. Pete Ricketts submitted the request to aid the state in its response to the pandemic.

Ricketts thanked President Donald Trump in a prepared statement.

“Nebraskans are coming together to win the war against the virus, and this declaration will help our state fulfilling that mission,” he said.

All employees in the Department of Correctional Services' 10 prisons, Cornhusker State Industries, offices and warehouses started wearing masks Friday. Anyone doing business in one of the prison buildings also will be asked to wear a mask.

The orange, polyester/cotton-blend masks are being made by Cornhusker State Industries, a self-supporting correctional industries program. They can be hand-washed and reused each day. Distribution will continue through the weekend.

Staff members have also been undergoing an entry screening process, a series of questions to assess their potential exposure, and the department is awaiting a shipment of thermometers that will be used to detect fever in staff members as they arrive for work.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said agency officials placed the initial thermometer order several weeks ago but it was stolen during delivery. The second shipment is expected to arrive soon, he said.

“Based on community spread and the increased availability of testing, we’ve been preparing for the scenario in which staff members or inmates tested positive for COVID-19,” Frakes said. “Having staff members in protective masks will help reduce the transmission of the illness through airborne droplets.”

The new cases bring the number of positive cases in Lancaster County to 18, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

They include three individuals in their 50s and one in their 60s, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which is investigating how the virus was transmitted in the latest cases.

Statewide, 323 people had tested positive as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Eight people have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska; none of those deaths have been residents of Lancaster County.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News