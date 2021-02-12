 Skip to main content
Correctional Services nurse arrested for unauthorized communications
Nebraska State Penitentiary

The Nebraska State Penitentiary, July 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

A licensed practical nurse at the state penitentiary was arrested for unauthorized communications with an inmate, which is a Class IV felony.

On Friday, Nebraska State Patrol arrested 45-year-old Sondra Herring, who has worked with the Department of Correctional Services for more than seven years.

According to state law, a person may not help an inmate escape the facility or allow an inmate to communicate and visit others without the approval of the chief executive officer. The department did not specify how Herring broke the law. 

If she receives the maximum punishment, Herring could be fined $10,000. In addition to the fine, a judge could also sentence her to prison for two years and put her under supervision for a year after her release. 

