You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Corps of Engineers plans repairs to area dams
View Comments
editor's pick

Corps of Engineers plans repairs to area dams

{{featured_button_text}}
Warm weather

Wagon Train Lake east of Hickman is one of six area lakes where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to do dam repairs

 Journal Star file photo

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to repair several dams at local lakes that were damaged by last year's flooding.

The proposed project would include repairing damaged plunge pools and outlet channels caused by the March 2019 flooding at five lakes in Lancaster County — Bluestem, Wagon Train, Stage Coach, Yankee Hill and Conestoga — as well as Twin Lakes in Seward County.

The reasons behind why Lincoln 'dodged a bullet' amid extensive flooding

The Corps of Engineers said in a news release that repairs will include grading and reshaping banks, placing riprap and bedding material around the plunge-pool perimeters and removing accumulated sediment and debris.

The repairs are necessary to ensure adequate channel capacity, the news release said.

Work on the repairs will occur sometime between Sept. 1 and March 1, with each reservoir drawn down 6-12 inches before work starts. The work at each site is expected to take 2-3 weeks, and the Corps said the projects will not change the operation of the dams for water control or flood risk management.

A draft environmental assessment of the project is posted and comments can be emailed to: cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil through May 23.

'Widespread flooding devastation' surpassing record levels along Nebraska rivers

The lakes are part of a system of 10 that provide flood control in the Salt Creek basin.

In March 2019, shortly after the historic flooding event in Nebraska that caused more than $1 billion in damage, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District General Manager Paul Zillig told the Journal Star that the 10 Army Corps of Engineers dams along Salt Creek held back 18,000 acre-feet of runoff, or about 6 billion gallons. In addition, NRD-operated Salt Creek dams held back an additional 10,000 acre-feet of runoff.

Zilling said in an email last week that he was pleased with the project.

"We're glad the Corps is doing the work," he said. "The dams provide a lot of benefits."

Weather Service to adjust Nebraska flood stage levels
Weather Service proposes flood stage adjustments on Missouri

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News