Corps of Engineers plans repairs to area dams

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to repair several dams at local lakes that were damaged by last year's flooding.
The proposed project would include repairing damaged plunge pools and outlet channels caused by the March 2019 flooding at five lakes in Lancaster County — Bluestem, Wagon Train, Stage Coach, Yankee Hill and Conestoga — as well as Twin Lakes in Seward County.
The Corps of Engineers said in a news release that repairs will include grading and reshaping banks, placing riprap and bedding material around the plunge-pool perimeters and removing accumulated sediment and debris.
The repairs are necessary to ensure adequate channel capacity, the news release said.
Work on the repairs will occur sometime between Sept. 1 and March 1, with each reservoir drawn down 6-12 inches before work starts. The work at each site is expected to take 2-3 weeks, and the Corps said the projects will not change the operation of the dams for water control or flood risk management.
A draft environmental assessment of the project is posted and comments can be emailed to: cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil through May 23.
The lakes are part of a system of 10 that provide flood control in the Salt Creek basin.
In March 2019, shortly after the historic flooding event in Nebraska that caused more than $1 billion in damage, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District General Manager Paul Zillig told the Journal Star that the 10 Army Corps of Engineers dams along Salt Creek held back 18,000 acre-feet of runoff, or about 6 billion gallons. In addition, NRD-operated Salt Creek dams held back an additional 10,000 acre-feet of runoff.
Zilling said in an email last week that he was pleased with the project.
"We're glad the Corps is doing the work," he said. "The dams provide a lot of benefits."
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
