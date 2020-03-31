Coronavirus quieting Nebraska highways, too

Nebraska’s loneliest roads are getting lonelier, and even its busiest highways are seeing significant drops in traffic.

Traffic counts since the spread of the coronavirus show sharp decreases on all types of roads across the state, with stretches of Interstate 80 opening up the most. Between Lincoln and Iowa, for example, I-80 and its related routes — I-180, I-480 and I-680 — recorded a 41% drop in traffic last week.

I-80 west of Lincoln was 36% quieter, and traffic on rural highways — non-interstates in areas with populations of fewer than 5,000 — was down 24%.

The state assembled the data by comparing recent weeklong traffic counts with the average volume recorded during the same periods between 2016 and 2018. It didn’t use last year’s numbers because they were skewed by statewide flooding disruptions.

In a news release, State Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis called the traffic data a tool for helping his department understand how COVID-19 is affecting Nebraska.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The statewide 29% decrease and other traffic patterns will have impacts on how his department manages the transportation system, he added.