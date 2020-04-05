You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus likely to force some small churches to permanently close
The coronavirus is likely to force hundreds of small churches across the country — and as many as 50 in Lincoln — to close as the pandemic endures and donations dwindle.

That is the view of the Rev. Jim Keck of First-Plymouth Congregational Church.

“Small churches are going to be in real peril,” Keck said. “It can be an existential threat like a restaurant. A typical small American church is just making its bills every week. If donations fall off, a church can close, like a restaurant.”

Rev. Jim Keck

The average Protestant church in the U.S. has an attendance of 73 people, Keck said. With, say, an annual budget of $120,000, the church can pay for its minister, a secretary and cover its operational bills. If the money collected drops to $70,000, the church would have funds for a part-time minister and to pay its bills.

Falling below that amount, it would likely have to consider closing its doors, Keck said.

Those numbers are estimates and would vary from church to church and state to state. But the principle of dwindling donations against unchanging expenses will apply to all, including many Lincoln churches.

“To be concrete about it, Lincoln has 300 churches,” Keck said. “I’d say about 50 of them will likely not make it, if this goes four or five months. If it goes two or three months, I’d say 30 are likely to close.”

