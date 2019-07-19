Larry Allen of Cozad is one of the athletes taking part in taekwondo at the 35th annual Cornhusker State Games this weekend.
After some friends got him involved in the martial art while serving in the Navy in the late '60s, Allen has done it ever since, and has competed in the State Games for 22 years.
"I just love the entertainment and the people and all the sports that they have here," Allen said. "The atmosphere is great."
The Games officially kicked off Friday evening with opening ceremonies and SportFest at Seacrest Field.
The festival brought together more than 10,000 athletes competing in 70 sports. Although seven sports started last weekend, competition in 41 others will be this weekend and 22 next weekend. New sports this year include corn hole, miniature golf and kart racing.
The opening ceremonies began with a parade of athletes. Nicole Brungardt, a Norfolk native who is a member of the U.S. bobsled team, led the oath of athletes.
Nebraska Wesleyan track athletes Kaylee and Elizabeth Jones lit the games torch. The twins, graduates of Millard North High School, were part of seven national championships in the 1,600-meter relay during their college careers.
The Concordia University women's basketball team was recognized with a victory lap for winning the NAIA national championship.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also made appearances.
Before the ceremonies, athletes and spectators took part in SportFest, which featured vendor booths and activities. Athletes received free meals, and participants got a chance to get out of the heat for a while.
Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council, which puts on the Games, said SportFest and the opening ceremonies are a way for the athletes to meet each other before competition begins.
"It's the part of the gathering where everybody gets together, because otherwise, they're kind of scattered out at all the venues, participating," he said. "This is the one place where we bring everyone together, and it puts the spirit into the event."
With Lincoln facing a heat index of nearly 110 degrees Friday, Mlnarik said he could see high temperatures having an impact on athletes and spectators.
"I would assume there will be some people that aren't comfortable coming out or they just don’t want to be out in the heat," he said.
Stephen Hernandez of Lincoln competed in electronic darts, one of the sports that took place last weekend. He's taken part in the State Games for nearly two decades, having previously competed in chess and swimming.
"I like doing it, because it's more of a fun way to compete," Hernandez said. "Everyone is just into it to have fun and have a good time and hang out and just enjoy playing something that we all enjoy."
Mila Anderson, 12, will play for her North Bend softball team next weekend. Having never been to the State Games before, she said she wanted to compete ever since she heard about them.
"I wanted to take part so I could help my team," Anderson said. "I'm excited. I just want to see other teams and how they play."
Mlnarik said despite the competition, he sees the State Games as one of the more friendly competitions, and encouraged people to take part.
"There's an opportunity in and among those 70 sports. There's something you can do," he said. "And it's a unique experience and opportunity to celebrate Nebraska, to celebrate sportsmanship, to compete in the purest form."
But for Anderson, she just has two words for her team: "Let's win!"