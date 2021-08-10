Cornhusker Marching Band to hold fall exhibition

The Cornhusker Marching Band will hold its fall exhibition this year in Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The band will preview its halftime show, play Husker favorites and hold a drill competition.

“It’s just a fun, free, family event where we gather in Memorial Stadium, hear and clap along with the fight songs and see what the Cornhusker Marching Band has been up to during band camp," said Doug Bush, assistant director of bands and assistant marching band director.

The event is a chance for the band to bounce back and perform for an audience after COVID-19 shut it down last season.

“I think I speak for the entire band when I say that we can’t wait to have a more normal band experience this fall,” said drum major Katherine Schmit, a junior music education major from Lincoln.

