 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cornhusker Marching Band to hold fall exhibition
0 Comments
editor's pick

Cornhusker Marching Band to hold fall exhibition

  • 0
Band Expo and Tunnel Walk, 8.23

Mellophones line the sideline as Cornhusker Marching Band members participate in a "drill down" (sort of a band version of Simon Says) in 2019 during the Cornhusker Marching Band's annual exhibition performance at Memorial Stadium. 

 Journal Star file photo

The Cornhusker Marching Band will hold its fall exhibition this year in Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The band will preview its halftime show, play Husker favorites and hold a drill competition.

“It’s just a fun, free, family event where we gather in Memorial Stadium, hear and clap along with the fight songs and see what the Cornhusker Marching Band has been up to during band camp," said Doug Bush, assistant director of bands and assistant marching band director.

The event is a chance for the band to bounce back and perform for an audience after COVID-19 shut it down last season.

“I think I speak for the entire band when I say that we can’t wait to have a more normal band experience this fall,” said drum major Katherine Schmit, a junior music education major from Lincoln.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+14
Photos: Nebraska's Marching Band

Photos: Nebraska's Marching Band

  • Updated

The Cornhusker Marching Band, a part of the game-day fabric of the Nebraska football experience, has entertained generations of Husker fans th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News