Controlled burn scheduled Sunday at Pioneers Park

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is planning a controlled burn at the Pioneers Park Nature Center on Sunday to manage native plants and grasses.
The controlled burn is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon and will span six acres to the northwest of the prairie building. The department advises that the public stay away from this area during that time.
Land managers monitor weather and air quality to ensure safe controlled burns; if the weather Sunday is not appropriate, the burn will be rescheduled.
