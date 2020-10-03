 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Controlled burn scheduled Sunday at Pioneers Park
View Comments
editor's pick

Controlled burn scheduled Sunday at Pioneers Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Heritage School

The Heritage School at Pioneers Park.

 Pioneers Park Nature Center

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is planning a controlled burn at the Pioneers Park Nature Center on Sunday to manage native plants and grasses.

The controlled burn is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon and will span six acres to the northwest of the prairie building. The department advises that the public stay away from this area during that time. 

Land managers monitor weather and air quality to ensure safe controlled burns; if the weather Sunday is not appropriate, the burn will be rescheduled.

Nine-Mile Prairie preservers hope planners care for it as Lincoln grows
BikeLNK testing 20 more e-bikes in its rental fleet
New route, road signs are bridging 9-mile MoPac gap

Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News