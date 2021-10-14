Controlled burn scheduled Friday at Pioneers Park

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a controlled burn at Pioneers Park Nature Center from 3- p.m. Friday to manage the area's native grasses.
The burn will take place in the southwest portion of the park, east of Southwest 56th Street. Parts of Haines Branch Prairie Corridor Trail will be closed through the duration of the burn as well.
The department advises the public to avoid the area while the burn is in progress.
