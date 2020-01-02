2019 continued wetter trend for Lincoln, state

For Lincoln, the past few years have been some of the wettest in recorded history. The official precipitation for 2019 was 36.11 inches, marking the third year in a row the city has topped 35 inches — the average is just less than 29 inches. There has never been a three-year stretch in records that go back to 1887 with that much rain.

Over the past five years, Lincoln topped 35 inches four times, and the nearly 179 inches from 2015-2019 are the most for any five-year period in those same 132 years of record-keeping. Five of the 25 wettest years in Lincoln history have occurred since 2014.

Lincoln also had 124 days with measurable precipitation in 2019, the most since 1993 and the third-most ever.

The Capital City was not alone in seeing increased precipitation. The National Weather Service's Hastings office said 2019 was the wettest year ever for St. Paul, which had more than 45 inches of rain, and Ravenna. It was the second-wettest year ever for Kearney and third-wettest for Grand Island, with both cities seeing nearly 40 inches of rain.

The state as a whole saw its third-wettest January-October period and its fourth-wettest January-November period.