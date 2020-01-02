2019 continued wetter trend for Lincoln, state

Lincoln wasn't exactly the poster child for global warming in 2019.
The average temperature for the year was about 51 degrees, more than half a degree lower than the average for the past 30 years, and the second year in a row with lower-than-average temperatures.
The city went without a triple-digit temperature for the first time in more than two decades.
And we saw nearly 40 inches of snow from January-March, part of a 2018-2019 winter that was the second-snowiest on record.
That doesn't mean the signs of the effects of climate change weren't there, however, especially if you look back over the past few years.
"Studies show us that climate change is real and it's already here," State Climatologist Martha Shulski said. "The trend for Nebraska will be for more extremes."
Chief among climate change effects locally is more moisture in the atmosphere, which leads to more heavy rain (or snow) events, Shulski said.
"There is actually a century-long trend toward increasing wetness for much of the north-central U.S.," Shulski said. "In Nebraska, annual precipitation totals have increased over time, by about 10% in the last hundred years. The rate of change is amplified over the past three decades."
For Lincoln, the past few years have been some of the wettest in recorded history. The official precipitation for 2019 was 36.11 inches, marking the third year in a row the city has topped 35 inches — the average is just less than 29 inches. There has never been a three-year stretch in records that go back to 1887 with that much rain.
Over the past five years, Lincoln topped 35 inches four times, and the nearly 179 inches from 2015-2019 are the most for any five-year period in those same 132 years of record-keeping. Five of the 25 wettest years in Lincoln history have occurred since 2014.
Lincoln also had 124 days with measurable precipitation in 2019, the most since 1993 and the third-most ever.
The Capital City was not alone in seeing increased precipitation. The National Weather Service's Hastings office said 2019 was the wettest year ever for St. Paul, which had more than 45 inches of rain, and Ravenna. It was the second-wettest year ever for Kearney and third-wettest for Grand Island, with both cities seeing nearly 40 inches of rain.
The state as a whole saw its third-wettest January-October period and its fourth-wettest January-November period.
All of that rain caused well-documented flooding last year, from the March flooding that hit much of the state and caused more than $1 billion in damage, to the more localized flooding that hit the Kearney area in July and Grand Island in August.
Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed out in a tweet Wednesday that there was some kind of flood warning, watch or advisory in the state for 318 days in 2019.
The large amounts of rain have had another effect.
Shulski said the rise in moisture in the atmosphere is "thought to be a main driver" of a recent trend of fewer very-high summer temperatures in some portions of the central U.S., including Nebraska.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean summers are cooler.
"One thing we are seeing is warmer nights, also driven by more moisture in the atmosphere," Shulski said. "When the dew point temperature is higher, that also elevates the nighttime summer lows."
Shulski said the high atmospheric moisture content, along with cloud cover, led to below-average daytime highs. But it also led to higher nighttime lows.
In July, for example, the average high was 0.3 degrees below normal, but the average low was 1.8 degrees higher. In August, the monthly high was 2.7 degrees below where it should be, but the average low was 1.5 degrees above. In September, Lincoln set an all-time record for the month for minimum temperature at 62.4 degrees, which was 9.1 degrees above average.
Even with the lower daytime summer highs, the increased moisture may make it feel hotter in coming years.
A report released in July by the Union of Concerned Scientists predicts that by 2100, the number of days the heat index tops 100 degrees in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska could hit 26 or more, up from less than 10 now.
While the summer temperatures seem to be the ones most affected by the increased moisture, long-term studies actually show precipitation patterns are changing, with less rain in the summer and more precipitation in winter and spring.
Shulski said models indicate that by mid-century, there will be about 15% more precipitation in spring and winter months and 10% less in summer months.
A Columbia University study released last month predicts a similar pattern not just for Nebraska, but for all of the Corn Belt.
The study, done by atmospheric scientist Mingfang Ting, found that summer storms in the Corn Belt are weakening and producing less rain, which is leading to evaporation exceeding rainfall.
Ting attributed the phenomenon to the rising temperatures in polar regions, which reduces the temperature contrast with mid-latitude regions and leads to lower storm intensities.
“Our results suggest that in the future, the U.S. Midwest Corn Belt will experience more hydrological stress,” Ting said in a news release.
Looking to the more immediate future, forecasts don't shed a lot of light.
Both the one- and three-month outlooks from the National Weather Service give the whole state an equal chance of seeing above- or below-normal temperatures. The one-month forecast calls for an equal chance of above- or below-average precipitation as well, while the three-month forecast shows a slight chance for above-average moisture for most of the state.
One of the big concerns is the potential for a repeat of serious flooding this spring.
In November, Shulski and her colleagues on the Nebraska Climate Assessment Response Committee warned that high river levels, combined with high amounts of moisture in the soil in much of the upper Midwest, make for favorable conditions for flooding.
The Weather Service also has warned that widespread ice jams are likely to occur this spring, even on rivers that don't normally experience them.
Aid convoy to Fremont
Yesterday, when @HyVee said Fremont was running out of food, @NSP_TroopA and @NENationalGuard led the way.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's the two hour journey in two minutes.
Made possible by @NebraskaDOT, and now thanks to NDOT, there's now a path into Fremont OPEN! #Teamwork #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/N0wFgSS9rg
Fixing the road
Offutt flooding
Like large portions of Nebraska, Offutt personnel are battling flood waters which started to creep onto the installation March 15. Get the full story here - https://t.co/o90sNK9o8i pic.twitter.com/9px7LetGJR— OffuttAFB (@Offutt_AFB) March 17, 2019
SWAT team rescue
This is a pic of one of the countless rescues our SWAT team performed utilizing the @NEStatePatrol Light Armored Vehicle. Thank you to our SWAT team for being available around the clock to assist. #alphaswat #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/nAvjLy5Sud— NSP_TroopANightShift (@NSPTroopANights) March 18, 2019
Valley roads
Patrol flight of flooding
Among the many valuable things our NSP pilots do: stream real-time video to @NEMAtweets and the State EOC.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's what it looks like from the flight yesterday in southeast Nebraska up to the Omaha area. The video comes with a road overlay.
More Video: https://t.co/4zQscPl8NG pic.twitter.com/YQd5deV2nU
Ashland roads
As the water recedes, people will begin to see why we stress not driving through flood water.— Ashland Fire Dept. (@AshlandFireDept) March 18, 2019
Remember that.#NebraksaFlood2019 #NebraskaWeather #AshlandNebraska#NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/PXYjsEQWcQ
NASA before and after images
Check out these images from @NASA.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Left is from March 2018.
Right is from Saturday.
Troopers have shared images from ground and from the air, but to see if from space is even more eye opening. pic.twitter.com/2pg2zNS6fl
Nebraska City flooding
Cooper plant
Water flowing over levee L575 across the river from Nebraska City in Percival, Iowa
Steinhart Grain Terminal at Nebraska City
Good Morning America
The rest of the country is watching Nebraska now.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
They're learning about who we are and what we're made of. #NebraskaStrong https://t.co/tVfJPcwH1d
Highway 91
This Highway 91 at the Dodge/Washington County line. pic.twitter.com/ZFqyobYt1O— NSP Troop A (@NSP_TroopA) March 18, 2019
Rescuing calf in Fullerton
U.S. 77 south from Fremont
Unloading in Peru
People in Peru, Nebraska unload water from One Way Church in nearby Plattsmouth. Peru’s water treatment plant was knocked out by flooding on the Missouri River pic.twitter.com/0HQoqLvSwF— Fred Knapp (@fredmknapp) March 18, 2019
Task Force One
5 days and counting as NE-TF1 continues to assist not only the Nebraska National Guard but local first responders as well from this deadly flood. pic.twitter.com/Wfc0p70ivA— NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) March 18, 2019
U.S. 81 south of Columbus
Current view south of Columbus on Highway 81 shows the devastation left behind once #Flood waters have begun to recede. It's a sad situation not just affecting humans but all types of life forms. #Flood2019 #NebraskaFlood2019 #nebraskaflooding pic.twitter.com/RClE8n0kNr— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Elkhorn bridge still impassable
Q St West of the Elkhorn River bridge is impassable. Unified Command continues to asses damage as they attempt to open roads to closed off communities. #NebraskaStrong #NebraskaFlood #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/JfMlRTjjQH— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) March 18, 2019
Save water Ride dirty in Lincoln
Bellevue flooding update
Roads in northeast Nebraska
Dog rescues
We understand how important your pets are.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 17, 2019
So when troopers come to the rescue, the pets gets rescued too.
(Not pictured: a massive dog who got to ride in the NSP helicopter!)
Great work, troops! pic.twitter.com/ZOJwxV3o3X
West side of Columbus
Current view west side of Columbus from Highway 30. #Nebraskaflood #NebraskaFlood2019 #newx #Flood2019 #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/I7ap1NHF88— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Sarpy County flyover
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Nemaha County flooding
Nemaha County, NE feeling the effects of broken MO River levees. Nemaha Sheriff and @NEStatePatrol teaming up to respond and protect. pic.twitter.com/1VTTRKXqS9— Col. John A. Bolduc (@NSPColonel) March 17, 2019
Nebraska National Guard missions
Here are some photos from March 14 where multiple helicopters and crews conducted extraction and relocation missions of citizens and pets identified as stranded or isolated due to the historic flooding.— NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) March 17, 2019
(2/3)#NEGuard | #NEMA | #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/Dq1bcnvAxU
Water surrounds Weather Service office
You may encounter some broken links on our webpage, but our forecasters remain hard at work forecasting and issuing warnings and products. We've moved operations to Hastings, NE.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 17, 2019
Thanks, @NWSHastings! pic.twitter.com/duFbVpbGq5
Wood River photos
Flyover of Highway 12 west of Niobrara
More video from @GovRicketts' flight today in northern Nebraska.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 16, 2019
This is Highway 12 west of Niobrara. You can see where the bridge was and where it is now (a few hundred yards downstream).
Incredible damage to this area. Keep this area in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/hfBDOVQPjz
What remains of Spencer Dam
Bridge over Niobrara
Alda video
Trying to keep floods from reaching Alda
Flooding near Plattsmouth, 3.16
Flooding in Wood River
Video of flooding in Wood River. pic.twitter.com/nKO6x5486x— NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) March 16, 2019
Flooding in western Douglas County
Special thanks to the @OmahaPolice and @OPDABLE1 for this critical view of the flooding in western Douglas County. Being able to see a bigger picture of the flooding is key to emergency response and Unified Command planning.#NebraskaFlood #valley #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/Fc7345f5ZH— DouglasCountyNE (@DouglasCountyNE) March 16, 2019
Flyover of Spencer Dam
Spencer Dam. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/yWHBLVgL7C— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Oakland football field flooded
This is where I played football in high school.— Graham Christensen (@grahamchristen) March 16, 2019
Hoping for a speedy recovery for the people of Oakland, and other underwater rural communities. I have never seen so many NE communities flooded at once in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/QYCUo03i5o
Flood damage near Niobrara
this is Highway 12, heading west. The next bridge just went away, down river pic.twitter.com/B27TiKpr9P— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 16, 2019
Governor attends community meeting in Niobrara
.@GovRicketts, @SenSasse, and Senator Tim Gragert address a community meeting at the Niobrara Fire Hall. #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/BX0Tass3UN— NE Governor's Office (@NEGovOffice) March 16, 2019
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding this morning in De Witt, Nebraska along the Big Blue River from my drone! March 16, 2019 at 8am Central @spann @ReedTimmerAccu @NWSOmaha @breakingweather @wxnewsdesk @WeatherNation @LiveStormsMedia @DJIGlobal pic.twitter.com/5w0asMa2EV— Josh Alecci (@AlecciJosh) March 16, 2019
Video of flooding in the Waterloo area
Flooding near Waterloo this morning. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/3ofBxFOirw— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Overview of flooding in Valley area
Flooding around Valley NE. Still dangerous to enter any flood waters #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/QdpJbTOaGF— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
Helicopter sandbagging Lincoln water supply
@NENationalGuard Blackhawk conducting sandbag operations this morning. Dropping 1.5T bags to protect @CityOfLincoln wells situated on island in Platte River. pic.twitter.com/iQOOrp5UCE— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
West Center Road washed out by flooding
West Center, section of road washed away. Pic taken Saturday March 16 at 7:15am CST. @omaha_scanner @EnterprisePub @JournalStarNews @KETV @WOWT6News @NWSOmaha @FremontTribune pic.twitter.com/Kf1lmVwMOd— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 16, 2019
Platte River flooding at I-80
Tuxedo Park in Crete
Highway 79 and North Bend evacuation
Flooding in Oakland, Lyons areas
Flooding around Lyons and Oakland, NE. #NEwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/6xXDfYomp9— Eric Anderson (@KD0STS) March 15, 2019
Air rescue near Arlington
.@NENationalGuard performing an air rescue near Arlington.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
These teams have saved dozens of people in the last 24 hours. #heroes #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/JBZ1HRmGsj
Missouri River from Omaha
Wahoo to Omaha through Lincoln
Above Arlington
@omaha_scanner above Arlington, NE pic.twitter.com/LM6lkKU0Db— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 15, 2019
Genoa bridge
Stranded cattle
Flooding, 3.15
Flooding, 3.15
Highway flooding
Highway 14 and 12 junction at Niobrara
Aerial photos from governor's flyover
More photos from Fremont, Norfolk, Schuyler, and Bellwood. pic.twitter.com/5yalLY5kZ7— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 15, 2019
South of Fullerton
Highway 14 south of Fullerton. pic.twitter.com/zpX0rAEuOi— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Stranded cattle near Fremont
From the Fremont area this morning on the Platte. Each of those little islands has dozens of cattle on it, stranded with no place to go.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Our thoughts are with our agriculture industry as they will certainly feel the effects of this flooding. pic.twitter.com/PK8gpu2NMb
Historic bridge over Loup destroyed
One tragedy among many: The bridge listed on the National Register of Historic Places near Sargent has been destroyed in the flooding on the Middle Loup River.— History Nebraska (@HistoryNebraska) March 15, 2019
It was one of the few remaining steel truss bridges built in Nebraska in the early 1900s. 📸 April Kitt and Josey Wales pic.twitter.com/L65pbdljNw
Knox County Highway 14
Milford flooding
Teamwork on display
Teamwork is on full display across eastern Nebraska. #OneTeamOneFight #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/cty9QHvCQZ— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Aerial survey of flood areas
The NSP Aviation Support Division is in the air with #NSP575 to survey flood areas for @NEMAtweets.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Here's the east side of Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/U2KW05Z7O4
Spencer Dam
Rescued in boat
NDOT yard and buildings swept away on Highway 12
Highway 91 at Lindsay
Creighton bridge damage
Fremont flooding
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding, Ashland
Flooding, Hooper
Ice chunks thrown onto road
Received these images from a Brig Gen with the @NENationalGuard taken on a county road near Elba.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Those are ice blocks on the road, brought there by flood waters.
Almost looks otherworldly. Now imagine these flowing in water. Don't drive through flood waters. pic.twitter.com/NwcIrTVIb5
Big Blue in Crete
Rescuing calf
O'Neill rescue
U.S. 81 north of Norfolk
Ravenna
From the homeland, Muddy Creek on the south edge of Ravenna looking north. Never seen it like that. #newx pic.twitter.com/Bm7AUR3032— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) March 14, 2019
U.S. 34 closed west of Seward
Road conditions
#Nebraska road conditions in one photo... pic.twitter.com/ApauX4YJoU— NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) March 14, 2019
Spencer Dam collapse
Rock County north of Bassett
Just one of many roads out. These will not show up on the 511 map as they are country roads. Damage to roads and bridges plus blizzard conditions can have a deadly consequence. Please stay home (road is in Rock County N of Bassett, Carnes bridge) pic.twitter.com/2r03FymKJh— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 14, 2019
Ashland rescue
Creighton snow
Gering roads
Arlington semi swept into floodwaters
Over the dam at Chalco Hills
I am gone
Northeast Nebraska flooding
Flood images from northeast Nebraska this morning.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Aerial - Norfolk levee
Stop sign - St. Edward
SUVs under water - near Columbus
Trees - near Genoa pic.twitter.com/hQZAbLRb4I
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Wahoo, 3.13
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.