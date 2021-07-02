Contest to redesign Lincoln's city flag opens for submissions; prize money offered

ReFlag Lincoln is offering prize money for the best and brightest ideas of what a new city flag could look like.
The Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association and the Lincoln Young Professionals Group are teaming up for the contest, which is accepting submissions until Aug. 1.
Submissions should follow the North American Vexillological Association’s basic design principles: keep it simple, use meaningful symbols, use two to three basic colors, don't use lettering or seals and be distinctive, according to a contest news release.
After submissions close, a committee will evaluate the entries and select three designs as finalists to release for public comment. The top three flag designers will also receive a $1,000 prize, according to the release.
The flag design committee includes Francisco Souto of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, local historian Ed Zimmer, Alyssa Martin of Nelnet, artist Al Maxey, Todd Ogden of the Downtown Lincoln Association, community member Suzanne Mealer, Whitney Hansen of AMA Lincoln, and Mairead Safranek of the Lincoln Young Professionals Group.
"We're thrilled to have each of these talented professionals on our committee who are passionate about the Lincoln community and committed to the end result of a unifying symbol of our city's identity," AMA past president Whitney Hansen said in the release.
Organizers have raised nearly $20,000 in private funds for conducting the contest and are committed to purchasing new flags for the city after the new design is selected, the release said.
After the committee selects a final design using public feedback, a proposal to adopt the design will be submitted to the City of Lincoln. City Councilman James Michael Bowers plans to introduce a resolution to adopt the selected flag design, the release said.
"The contest is a wonderful opportunity to create a symbol that distinguishes the identify of City of Lincoln, reflecting the community as it is today," Bowers said in the release. "I encourage Lincoln residents to get involved by submitting their designs."
More information and the link to submit flag designs can be found at AMALincoln.org/ReFlagLNK.