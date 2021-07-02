Contest to redesign Lincoln's city flag opens for submissions; prize money offered

ReFlag Lincoln is offering prize money for the best and brightest ideas of what a new city flag could look like.

The Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association and the Lincoln Young Professionals Group are teaming up for the contest, which is accepting submissions until Aug. 1.

Submissions should follow the North American Vexillological Association’s basic design principles: keep it simple, use meaningful symbols, use two to three basic colors, don't use lettering or seals and be distinctive, according to a contest news release.

After submissions close, a committee will evaluate the entries and select three designs as finalists to release for public comment. The top three flag designers will also receive a $1,000 prize, according to the release.

The flag design committee includes Francisco Souto of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, local historian Ed Zimmer, Alyssa Martin of Nelnet, artist Al Maxey, Todd Ogden of the Downtown Lincoln Association, community member Suzanne Mealer, Whitney Hansen of AMA Lincoln, and Mairead Safranek of the Lincoln Young Professionals Group.