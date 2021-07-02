 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Contest to redesign Lincoln's city flag opens for submissions; prize money offered
0 Comments
editor's pick

Contest to redesign Lincoln's city flag opens for submissions; prize money offered

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Lincoln flag

A contest seeks to redesign the city of Lincoln's existing flag, adopted in 1932.

ReFlag Lincoln is offering prize money for the best and brightest ideas of what a new city flag could look like. 

The Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association and the Lincoln Young Professionals Group are teaming up for the contest, which is accepting submissions until Aug. 1. 

Submissions should follow the North American Vexillological Association’s basic design principles: keep it simple, use meaningful symbols, use two to three basic colors, don't use lettering or seals and be distinctive, according to a contest news release.

After submissions close, a committee will evaluate the entries and select three designs as finalists to release for public comment. The top three flag designers will also receive a $1,000 prize, according to the release.

The flag design committee includes Francisco Souto of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, local historian Ed Zimmer, Alyssa Martin of Nelnet, artist Al Maxey, Todd Ogden of the Downtown Lincoln Association, community member Suzanne Mealer, Whitney Hansen of AMA Lincoln, and Mairead Safranek of the Lincoln Young Professionals Group.

"We're thrilled to have each of these talented professionals on our committee who are passionate about the Lincoln community and committed to the end result of a unifying symbol of our city's identity," AMA past president Whitney Hansen said in the release.

Organizers have raised nearly $20,000 in private funds for conducting the contest and are committed to purchasing new flags for the city after the new design is selected, the release said. 

After the committee selects a final design using public feedback, a proposal to adopt the design will be submitted to the City of Lincoln. City Councilman James Michael Bowers plans to introduce a resolution to adopt the selected flag design, the release said. 

"The contest is a wonderful opportunity to create a symbol that distinguishes the identify of City of Lincoln, reflecting the community as it is today," Bowers said in the release. "I encourage Lincoln residents to get involved by submitting their designs."

More information and the link to submit flag designs can be found at AMALincoln.org/ReFlagLNK

Heat will make return in Lincoln just in time for holiday
Lincoln company shows off its latest mobile COVID-19 unit as new cases tick up in Nebraska
‘Grand old tree’ to keep its roots at Pioneers Golf Course
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News