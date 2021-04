Three downtown streets will be closed because of construction in the next few days.

N Street between 11th and 13th streets and 12th Street between M and N streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday.

12th Street between N and O streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

At 12th and N streets, drivers will pass through a two-way stop rather than using the traffic signal. Signs in the area will alert drivers of the closures.

