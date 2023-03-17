As temperatures plummeted and snow fell on Thursday, Aaron Schoen was stacking freeze-dried Skittles on shelves inside the Lancaster Event Center.

Schoen, who owns Wicked Good Foods along with his wife, Kylee, is attending the Husker Lawn & Leisure Show for the first time this year.

"We want to get our name out there," Schoen said.

The Beatrice-based company has its freeze-dried goods in stores in eight different states, and Wicked Good Foods can be found in Hy-Vee grocery stores across Nebraska and Iowa.

Paula Widholm, promotions manager of the event, says vendors like Schoen are what this event is all about.

"There is nothing like face-to-face advertising, I'm thoroughly convinced," Widholm said.

Widholm has been with the show since the beginning -- 21 years in all -- and knows that small and local businesses like Wicked Good Foods are its foundation.

"We're a small family business," she said. "We're not an association, we make the decisions and we are all in 100%. We strive to help these businesses."

About 160 different vendors have booths at this year's event, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

For Schoen, it's not just about selling fruit and candy. He'll be leaving early on Saturday to attend a Daddy Daughter dance.

"I wouldn't miss that for the world," he said.

Some vendors, like Extreme Iron Works, are at the Events Center to make connections with other vendors and offer their signage services.

Others, like the Thompsons with Premium Carpet Care, look to connect with customers.

"It gives us a chance to get one-on-one with the client and explain our process and the services we offer," said Premium Carpet Care's Nikki Thompson, who is hosting a booth with her husband, Travis.

Travis and Nikki Thompson have been at the event for more than 10 years, and say the response they've gotten makes the weekend worthwhile.

"We build our business on referrals, so providing information is more than just offering service, its building relationships with the clients," she said.

The lawn and leisure show's longevity has led to more than just business connections, Widholm said.

"Doing this 21 years I have relationships with a lot of the exhibitors," she said. "They've seen my children grow up. I've seen their businesses grow.

"They may have started alone, and now have three different branches and 20 employees."