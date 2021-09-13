 Skip to main content
Concordia University announces special tuition rate for online programs
Concordia University announced on Monday a special online Masters of Education and master of Arts in School Counseling tuition rate for Nebraska residents.

At $340 per credit hour, the program is the lowest online M.Ed. tuition found in the state, and the Concordia University System.

In addition, out-of-state graduate students who currently work for a Lutheran school, church or other entity, or are alums of a Concordia University System school, will also qualify for the rate through the Lutheran Guarantee.

