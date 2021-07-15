Competitors begin arriving in Lincoln for National High School Finals Rodeo

"When the first one checks in, it's exciting," said Gary Hawkes, communications director for the NHSFR. "It's a tell-tale sign that things are getting started."

Not far behind Ember and her Rodeo Queen friends was 16-year-old Ross Price, who traveled from Carlisle, South Carolina, to compete in four events.

Ross and his family drove 17 hours to Lincoln to get their spot in line on Thursday, arriving at about 7:40 a.m. The family drove their pickup and horse trailer with a caravan of family and friends, including Ross' cousin Katie, who is competing in shooting.

This year's National High School Finals Rodeo will be Ross' first, after a bull-riding injury last year hospitalized him for six weeks. At the time, he was told he'd never be able to ride again.

Ross, who has been competing in rodeo since he was 6 years old, said he practiced every day while recovering in order to make it to Lincoln this year. He will compete in bull riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and team roping.

"I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "It's been a long journey to get here. It's hard but it's worth it."